Canucks Sign Key Forward to Contract Extension
The Vancouver Canucks weren’t done taking care of business as they prepare for the start of the 2024-25 regular season. General manager Patrik Allvin announced that they have signed the 23-year-old forward to a three-year contract extension.
Hoglander’s new deal will keep him with the Canucks through 2028 at $3 million annually. The 2024-25 season is the final year of his current deal that earns him $1.1 million against the salary cap.
“We were all impressed with the way Nils came into training camp and approached the preseason,” Allvin said. “His work ethic, tenacity and motor have helped him establish himself as an NHL player and we feel with our continued support and development he has a lot more room to grow both on and off the ice.”
The Canucks selected Hoglander in the second round (40th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft. Since then, Hoglander has played in 221 career games at the NHL level and has notched 50 goals and 40 assists for 90 total points.
The 2023-24 season was a coming-out party for Hoglander and his goal-scoring ability. In 80 games played he scored a career-high four goals and 36 points.
Hoglander’s production helped push the Canucks to a Pacific Division best 50-23-9 record for 109 points.
Hoglander is set to start the 2024-25 season on the third line, but his production could push him anywhere in the lineup as the Canucks look to repeat the successful regular season.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!