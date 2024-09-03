Insider Provides Updates on Canucks Goalie Situations
The Vancouver Canucks are just a few weeks away from kicking off their training camp, and it appears their starting netminder will be ready and healthy. After some questions surrounding Thatcher Demko and his health, steps appear to be taken in the right direction.
According to Canucks insider Rick Dhaliwal, Demko is back on the ice and working out after a longer rehabilitation process than expected. Earlier reports indicated that Demko would not be ready for training camp or the preseason, but now things seem to be heading in the right direction.
“Demko skating in the last few days has got to be a major boost to the Canucks,” Dhaliwal said. “And a sign of progress, as well.”
Demko finished second in Vezina Trophy voting for the 2023-24 season thanks to a 35-14-2 record and a .918 save percentage. He only appeared in one playoff game, going down in the opening round against the Nashville Predators.
Despite the positive news on the Demko front, the Canucks are still targeting free-agent goalie Kevin Lankinen. Dhaliwal says the Canucks have made an offer, but no deal has been signed.
Lankinen played 24 games last season with the Predators and put up an 11-6-0 record with a .908 save percentage.
The targeting of Lankinen may be due to the uncertainty surrounding the health of netminder Arturs Silovs who missed the Olympic qualifiers with knee inflammation.
Silovs is the goalie who stepped up when Demko and backup goalie Casey DeSmith were unable to continue in the postseason against the Predators. Silovs helped advance the Canucks to the second round but lost in seven games to the Edmonton Oilers.
The knee inflammation isn’t expected to be anything severe, but he is expected to get checked out by Canucks’ doctors before he hits the ice again.
Silovs has nine career regular season games played with the Canucks and a 6-2-1 record. He racked up five wins in 10 postseason games.
The Canucks still have question marks surrounding their goalie situation, but Demko returning to health in time for the season would be massive.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!