Is NHL Expanding to New Orleans?
NHL expansion is a hot-button topic these days. They've already expanded twice in the last decade, increasing the number of NHL teams from 30 to 32 in the process. Despite the growth, the chatter continues. Eventually, the league could grow to 33 or 34 teams.
The latest city to be named as a possible expansion location is New Orleans, Louisiana. Home of the Saints of the NFL and the Pelicans of the NBA, reports surfaced that the league has kicked tires on New Orleans. Former NHL goalie and current analyst Kevin Weekes shared that he spoke with Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly and confirmed that a conversation occurred. There weren't any official plans submitted, but it's an intriguing turn of events for the future of the league.
"In speaking to Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly and other sources involved," he wrote via his X account. "I can confirm that there was a recent meeting in NYC with a group expressing their interest in bringing an expansion team to New Orleans."
New Orleans is now the latest addition to the potential expansion list. Other recent cities rumored to be considered are Quebec, Atlanta, and Houston. There's even been buzz that a team will return to Arizona just a few years after the Coyotes moved their operations to Utah.
The NHL hasn't announced any concrete plans to expand quite yet. Commissioner Gary Bettman provided an update before the 2024-2025 season began and shut down any rumors of another team being announced in the near future.
Still, the possibility always remains. The league is seeing higher and higher revenues and organizational valuations. In response, the salary cap is set to balloon over the next few years. It makes sense that the NHL attempts to cash-in and possibly generate even more money.
