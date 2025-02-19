Canucks Goalie Not Ready to Return to Ice
The Vancouver Canucks will return from their 4 Nations Face-Off break without their star starting goalie. As teams return to the ice, the Canucks announced that Thatcher Demko will be out on a week-to-week basis with a lower-body injury.
Thomas Drance of the Athletic noted that Demko will not join the Canucks on their upcoming five-game road trip and will be re-evaluated when the team returns to Vancouver. Drance also makes it clear that this is different from the knee problem he had during the offseason.
Demko played in the last Canucks game before the break but was only on the ice for 10 minutes before being an early exit. He stopped all six shots he faced against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The Canucks entered the 2024-25 season without Demko between the pipes thanks to a knee injury that he suffered during the previous season’s playoffs. A surgery took far longer to heal from than expected, and Demko made his season debut in mid-December.
Demko has appeared in just 17 games this season with a 6-6-3 record, .891 save percentage, and 2.87 goals against average.
The Canucks have been lucky to find a diamond in the rough with Kevin Lankinen taking over starting duties for most of the season. In 34 games played, Lankinen has a 19-8-7 record with a .905 save percentage and 2.53 goals against average.
The 2024-25 season has been a rough road for the Canucks as a whole, but they are still firmly in the Western Conference playoff race. With a 26-18-11 record through 55 games, they hold the second wild card spot in the West.
Demko is the reigning Vezina Trophy runner-up, and not having him around for another long stint isn't helpful, but there is hope Lankinen can continue to carry the load in Vancouver.
