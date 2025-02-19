Penguins' Evgeni Malkin Returning to Lineup
The Pittsburgh Penguins will get a huge boost to their lineup when the hit the ice for the first time following the 4 Nations Face-Off break. Veteran forward Evgeni Malkin says he is ready to return to the lineup after missing nearly a month with a lower-body injury.
Malkin said he wanted to play in the last two Penguins games before the break, but was held out as a precaution.
The Penguins have played six games since Malkin went down with his injury putting up a 3-2-1 record in that time. The last two games against the New York Rangers and Philadelphia Flyers the Penguins were without Malkin and captain Sidney Crosby.
Before representing Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off, Crosby suffered an upper-body injury against the New Jersey Devils. Crosby missed those final two games to heal as much as possible before captaining Team Canada.
Malkin isn’t playing at his normal dominating pace in 2024-25, but at 38 years old, it’s tough to expect anything over the top. In 47 games played this season, Malkin has nine goals and 25 assists for 34 total points.
The Penguins resume their season on Saturday against the Washington Capitals. Their chances at the Stanley Cup Playoffs continue to sink sitting with a 23-25-9 record through 57 games played.
With 55 standings points, the Penguins are six points back of the Eastern Conference’s second wild card spot.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!