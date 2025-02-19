Bruins Versatile Forward Has Plenty of Landing Spots
The Boston Bruins have one of the hottest trade names on the market in Morgan Geekie. The 26-year-old forward is having an excellent campaign in Boston, with 17 goals in 52 games, and generating more and more trade inquiries as the 2025 deadline approaches.
With the chatter increasing surrounding the Bruins forward, the organization has a tough decision to make. Geekie is a pending free agent and in line for a significant raise, one the Bruins might not feel comfortable committing to as they trend towards a rebuild. His value is at an all-time high, and there are plenty of teams desiring him. Let's dive into a few of the likeliest landing spots if the Bruins pull the trigger on a Geekie trade.
Carolina Hurricanes
The Hurricanes have been extremely active in the trade market this season. They swung the deal of the year already, acquiring Mikko Rantanen from the Colorado Avalanche and Taylor Hall from the Chicago Blackhawks in the same trade.
What the Canes could still use is a versatile, depth forward like Geekie. They are clearly all-in on a Stanley Cup, and adding a player like Geekie who can play center or wing, kill penalties, and chip in 20 goals is a luxury Carolina should pursue.
Edmonton Oilers
Another team that benefits greatly from true middle-six forward, the Oilers would love to get their hands on Geekie. The center depth in Edmonton is surprisingly deep when they keep Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Adam Henrique, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on separate lines, but that doesn't mean Geekie wouldn't fit. It means the opposite, actualy.
Geekie could allow the Oilers to bump up Draisaitl or Nugent-Hopkins at any time increase the firepower or mount a comeback attempt. He also is a much more dependable forward for their second or third lines, rather than trying to jam a player like Jeff Skinner or Viktor Arvidsson into a role they aren't quite right for. If they could make the salary cap figures work, the Oilers would make an excellent landing spot for Geekie.
New York Rangers
Are the Rangers still in on the playoffs? If they think so, trading for Geekie would be an excellent way to bolster their forward group for a postseason run. They have a rock-solid top-six group, but could use another player with that gritty reputation to fill out their top-nine. Geekie would be an affordable and reliable option, and he could be a difference maker as the Rangers try to secure a spot in the 2025 NHL Playoffs.
