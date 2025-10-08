Star Rookie Shocked By Canadiens Fans
In an interview with TVA Sports, Montreal Canadiens star rookie hopeful Ivan Demidov demonstrated just how unaware he is of his own talent.
While the city of Montreal is going nuts over him, he is simply just playing the game that he loves, and of course, he is aware that the team that drafted him is known for being passionate, but he is still shaken by it a little.
"The first time I saw [a fan wearing my jersey], I didn't believe it," Demidov told TVA. "But then you realize that people love you and it's really cool. You just want to work harder and play well to give back."
The team that made him a fifth overall selection back in 2024 is the most successful NHL franchise, and with their 24 Stanley Cups, it's easy to feel a little starstruck. It would be unsurprising if he did think that he wasn't all that loved when just arriving. However, the fans are so passionate and have such high expectations that it doesn't matter if you've never played a game. They know what they want, and love to see players who could potentially explode for the team.
The arena that was packed during his NHL debut, and the way the fans cheered as soon as he stepped on the ice, was no doubt chill-inducing. While it had him feeling a little uneasy, it reiterated to him that this is a place that he can call home.
"It was really cool," Demidov said. "I was a little nervous, but you feel the energy of the fans and it helps you play."
The spotlight isn't about to go away; in fact, if nothing else, it will burn brightly on his No. 93, and though things don't always go right, he will have a fan base behind him that expects a ton but loves their team endlessly.
Thankfully for Demidov, he got a taste of the NHL last year to close out the season. And during the playoffs against a big and physical Washington Capitals squad, the experience allowed him to absorb what he will deal with over a full season.
Expectations already feel to be Calder Trophy as the NHL's top rookie or bust; however, he knows that with the full support of the team and Lane Hutson to turn to for advice, he should be in a good spot to benefit from the reigning rookie of the year's experience.
