Spark Between Canadiens Duo Could Fuel Success
Ivan Demidov dropped to the Montreal Canadiens' lap at fifth overall, as the draft order went Macklin Celebrini to the San Jose Sharks at first overall, and many felt Demidov would go second. However, the Chicago Blackhawks opted for defenseman Artyom Levshunov, and the Anaheim Ducks went with big and slippery forward Beckett Sennecke. Then the Columbus Blue Jackets took center Cayden Lindstrom, who was dealing with some back issues.
Many believe that Demidov could be the most talented player in his draft class, even rivalling Celebrini, though the latter has a mature two-way game that rivals some of the league's top 200-foot centers.
Now, with seven total games of experience under his belt, and a big offseason behind him, Demidov is going to be slowly introduced to playing against the opposition's top two lines. As with most young forwards, teaching the defensive side of the game appears to be the most challenging aspect, and while Demidov has worked at his craft, the offensive side of the game seems to come more naturally.
Demidov's awareness and vision are impossible to miss, and his creativity brings it all together into a nice package. His pass to Patrik Laine the other night showcased his immense patience and ability to read the defense, taking advantage of a quick shift in coverage to thread a pass to Laine, who appeared to signal to him where to place the pass.
The Canadiens have their top line locked in, and nobody is likely to question where captain Nick Suzuki and his linemates, Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky, are going to play. So long as that is secure, unlocking some complementary offense could spark the Canadiens to make some serious noise in the playoffs, perhaps pushing beyond the first round.
With Laine looking noticeably quicker and his puck touches more crisp, he could be in for a huge season, and with Demidov potentially playing on the wing opposite from him, it could be something that comes together sooner than later. Questions about the defensive play could creep in, but the challenge of taking on more responsibility could be just what makes Laine an option for the Canadiens to keep around beyond this season.
There is no telling what level these two stud wingers could bring the Canadiens' offense to, but a dynamic playmaker who can thread the needle to one of the league's best shooters feels like a safe bet to open up more scoring for the Canadiens.
