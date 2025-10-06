Three Reasons Canadiens Will Miss Postseason
The Montreal Canadiens are on the rise, right? A group of young players that squeaked into the playoffs last year is ready for more in the competitive Atlantic Division. Many project them to be a top-three team in the division and their rookie forward Ivan Demidov to claim the Calder Trophy. That could all come to fruition for the Habs, but in the event that they don’t take that next step, it will be because of these reasons.
1. One Scary Statistic
Last season, of the 16 teams that allowed the most goals, just one made the postseason. Can you guess which team that was?
The Canadiens allowed the 10th most goals last year, and that simply cannot happen again as they look to continue rising in the Atlantic Division. The high number of goals is a combination of goaltending and defensive issues, and the hope is that more experience raises the bar for goal stopping. If it doesn’t, the Habs are in danger of allowing too many goals to keep pace.
2. Juraj Slafkovsky Plateaus
The next step for the Canadiens has to be taken by the entire team, not just a few select pieces. That includes former first-overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky. After scoring 20 goals in 2023-2024, he dropped slightly to 18 goals last season. In 200 NHL games, the 21-year-old has 42 goals and 111 points. The Habs need a 25 to 30-goal and 60-point season from Slafkovsky to continue fueling the top-six group.
The hope is justified. Despite playing in 200 games already, Slafkovsky is only 21 years old and has plenty of room to grow. The issue will come is he plateaus. That leaves the Canadiens still in need of improved secondary scoring and improvements needed for the top six.
3. Dobson Doesn’t Fit
I love the addition of Noah Dobson by the Canadiens. It was aggressive, added another young star to their core, and added a right-shot defender on a mostly left-handed blue line.
What if the addition of another slick, puck-moving defenseman is one too many for the Canadiens? The team already has Lane Hutson, who could contend for a Norris Trophy in his sophomore season, plus veteran Mike Matheson as two other defensemen who excel with the puck on their stick. Dobson is another big minutes defender who can run a power play and has a season of exceeding 70 points in his career. Can they all share the puck and drive play or will someone get left behind?
