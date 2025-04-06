Flames, Golden Knights Forwards Continue Nine-Year Feud
A recent contest between the Vegas Golden Knights and Calgary Flames took overtime to decide. The Golden Knights edged the Flames by defeating them 3-2 in overtime. It was a devastating loss for the Flames as they desperately try to secure the final WIld Card spot in the Western Conference.
While the playoff races dominated the conversation surrounding the Flames and Golden Knights contest, the headline after the game was the re-igniting of a feud nine years in the making. The Hockey Night in Canada crew pointed out an exchange between Vegas center Jack Eichel and Calgary forward Nazem Kadri during a first-period face-off. The pair could be seen exchanging words before the puck was dropped, and it unlocked the history of this very personal feud.
The issue began back in 2016, when Eichel was still with the Buffalo Sabres and Kadri was a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs. The two were involved all night, engaging in scuffles, trying to find the other for a body check, and jawing at one another. During the postgame scrum, Kadri commented about how much trouble Eichel has in his own end.
"I think he has a hard time in his own end," he told reporters. "But, he's definitely special with the puck."
That comment stuck with Eichel and apparently never left. Several years later, when Eichel joined Vegas and had his first chance to go against Kadri on his new team, he made sure to mention that comment from Kadri.
Fast forward once again, and the two NHL veterans have no love lost between them. Leaders of their respective franchises, their disdain has only grown. It's a shame these two teams will unlikely meet in the postseason. It would have been a great next step for this nine-year, unending feud between two top players for the Golden Knights and Flames.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!