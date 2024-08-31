Johnny Gaudreau Paved Way For Smaller Players
There are no words to accurately describe the pain felt across the hockey world following the death of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew Gaudreau on Thursday night.
Johnny, 31, was a seven-time All-Star for the Blue Jackets and Calgary Flames, and in a testament to his character, won the Lady Byng Award as the league's most gentlemanly player in 2017. Matthew, 29, played professionally in the AHL and ECHL and was the head coach of Gloucester Catholic High School in New Jersey. Both men leave an incredible legacy behind on the ice, and an even greater one off of it as sons, brothers, fathers and friends.
For Johnny, his impact on the NHL is far greater than what the stats show.
The first thing that stood out about him was his size, or rather, his lack thereof. He came in at just 5-9 and 163 pounds last season, and 5-6 and 137 pounds when the Flames selected him in the fourth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He was tied for the shortest player in his draft class and far and away the lightest.
Despite his small frame, Johnny emerged as a huge star very quickly. He scored in his first NHL game in April of 2014, then a year later, he earned his first All-Star Game nod while leading the Flames to their first playoff appearance in six years and first series win in 11. Just like that "Johnny Hockey" was a bona fide star.
In an earlier era, Johnny may never have gotten the chance to prove himself simply due to his size. But he did, and the league is all the better for it now.
Since Johnny burst onto the scene, many smaller players have followed in his footsteps. Look at players such as Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield (5-7, 174 pounds) and Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard (5-10, 185 pounds), both relatively small with enormous talent. If not for Johnny paving the way for smaller players, so many incredible athletes may not have gotten the chance they deserved.
It's clear how much Johnny meant to these players too, despite never playing together. Caufield posted "Always my hero" in response to the news, while Bedard posted "13 will be remembered forever," in reference to Johnny's jersey number.
Johnny may not have had the prototypical size of his NHL peers, but his talent, work ethic and character stood tall through it all.
"It took a lot of work at every level, but I think now people finally understand what I’ve always known," Johnny wrote in his 2016 Players' Tribune article. "I’m not a grinder. I’m not a gimmick. And, in general, I’m just not a big guy.
"But I don’t need to be. I’m a hockey player."
