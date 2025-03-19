Johnny, Matthew Gaudreau's Wives Launch Foundation in Their Honor
More than six months after the tragic deaths of Columbus Blue Jackets star forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew Gaudreau, their widows are still finding new, beautiful ways to honor their legacies.
On Tuesday, Johnny's widow Meredith Gaudreau and Matthew's widow Madeline Gaudreau launched the John and Matthew Gaudreau Foundation. Through the foundation, Meredith and Madeline seek to "honor the enduring legacy of John and Matty by supporting projects and initiatives that align with the values and passions that they championed during their lives," per the organization's website.
"John and Matty made a tremendous and everlasting impact on everyone who knew them," Meredith and Madeline wrote in a statement. "In addition to their hockey talents, the boys were known for their kindness. The Foundation’s purpose is to continue giving back to what the boys are passionate about and to ultimately continue to make a positive impact on the world in their honor.
"As Co-Presidents, we are committed to growing this foundation and expanding our initiatives in the coming months and years. Your support means the world to us as we embark on this journey together. We invite you to stay connected and join us in making a lasting impact in their memory."
Additionally, the sisters-in-law are hosting an event to support Archbishop Damiano School, a non-profit private school in New Jersey that provides services to students with disabilities. They've already launched an auction featuring numerous autographed jerseys and other memorabilia.
Johnny and Matthew were killed in their home state of New Jersey on Aug. 29 after being struck by an alleged drunk driver on the eve of their sister's wedding.
Since then, the hockey world has held numerous tributes in honor of the two brothers. From Columbus to Calgary, where Johnny spent the first nine years of his career with the Flames, and everywhere in between, the outpouring of love has been a light in a dark time.
