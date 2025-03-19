Several Top Players Nearing Returns for Blue Jackets
The Columbus Blue Jackets are fighting for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The last few weeks have been an additional strain on the team as they are jockeying with several red-hot teams. To make matters worse, the team has played a majority of the second half without three of their top players.
Good news finally struck for the Blue Jackets with 15 games remaining. Head Coach Dean Evason provided a positive update for injured players Erik Gudbranson, Sean Monahan, and Cole Sillinger.
Speaking to the media after a recent practice, he declared all three players are possibilities for their upcoming week of games. Mark Scheig was one of the first to report the injury update.
The one bit of clarifiying information that Evason provided was that the team still has no definite return dates for the injured trio. The coach still needed the organization's medical staff to clear the players for game action, but they've all made significant progress. All three have resumed skating and practicing with the team, indicating they are very close to ready.
The Blue Jackets are very interested in getting these players back as soon as possible. Monahan has been excellent in his first season with the club. In 41 games before his injury, he posted 14 goals and 27 assists for 41 points.
Sillinger was having a breakout season before his injury as well. The 21-year-old forward had nine goals and 20 assists for 29 points over 54 games. Averaging over 17 minutes per game, he was in the midst of establishing himself as a top-six player in Columbus before hitting the shelf.
Gudbranson is a veteran presence that the Blue Jackets would love to have back for the postseason. Rugged and physical, he brings that gritty element that is sometimes needed in a playoff series in addition to the locker room leadership he provides.
