Top 10 Hobey Baker Finalists Announced
As the 2025 NCAA Men's Hockey season reaches its postseason tournaments, a national champion is looming. So too is this year's Hobey Baker Award, given annually to the NCAA's best player. Last year's winner, Macklin Celebrini, is succeeding in the NHL just one year later. This year's winner is hoping to mirror that path, beginning with claiming the award.
The road starts now for the Hobey Baker Award, as the NCAA announced the top 10 finalists. The group is well-touted and represents the NHL very well. Seven of the 10 finalists have affiliations with an NHL franchise, and it won't be long until the other three finalists sign entry-level contracts.
The finalists are: Zeev Buium and Jack Devine of the University of Denver, Penn State forward Aiden Fink, Army defender Mac Gadowsky, Michigan State forward Isaac Howard, Boston College winger Ryan Leonard, Clarkson University scorer Ayrton Martino, College of the Holy Cross forward Liam McLinskey, University of Minnesota winger Jimmy Snuggerud, and Minnesota State University goalie Alex Tracy.
Out of this group, there are a few favorites that stick out. The first is Washington Capitals prospect Ryan Leonard. He's arguably the best overall player in the NCAA and has been in the spotlight all season long. The sophomore scored 29 goals and added 18 assists for 47 points in 35 games. Among NHL scouts, Leonard is the most prepared to join the major leagues.
Alex Tracy is another favorite. He was also nominated for the Mike Richter Award, given to the NCAA's top goalie, and it's possible he takes home both awards. He compiled a record of 25-8-3 with five shutouts. In addition, he posted an absurd 1.41 goals-against average and .946 save percentage to lead the entire NCAA. Tracy is also unsigned and could be a coveted college free agent in a few weeks.
It's going to be a tight race as they whittle this down from 10 to three finalists. Each of these 10 players had excellent campaigns, leaving a very difficult task in deciding who will be the 2025 Hobey Baker Award winner.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!