Canadiens, Red Wings Prospects Named NCAA Goalie of the Year Finalists
The Detroit Red Wings and Montreal Canadiens each have a goalie prospect they are very high on. Red Wings 2023 second-round draft pick Trey Augustine and Canadiens 2023 third-round pick Jacob Fowler are two of the best goalies in college hockey this season and could add individual accolades for their play.
The elite play from the Canadiens and Red Wings prospects has earned them each a chance to be named the NCAA's 2025 Mike Richter Award winner as the best goalie. The Hockey Commissioner's Association (CHA) announced the four finalists for 2025, and both Augustine and Fowler were named to the list. Joining them were University of Maine net minder Albin Boija and Minnesota State backstop Alex Tracey.
It's an extremely accomplished group, but Augustine and Fowler stand out as front-runners. Augustine has been outstanding for Michigan State, going 18-6-4 with a 2.02 goals-against average, a .927 save percentage, and three shutouts. He's backstopped MSU to a Big Ten Championship appearance and the second ranked team in the nation.
Augustine's production in the NCAA mirrors his recent run in international play. He was excellent during both the 2024 and 2025 World Junior Champinships, helping the United States earn back-to-back gold medals.
Fowler was equally outstanding for Boston College. Over 33 appearances, he's gone 24-6-2 with a 1.64 GAA, .940 save percentage, and seven shutouts. His play has put him in the Hobey Baker Award category as the NCAA's best player and lifted BC to the top spot in this year's rankings.
Both goalie prospects are making their way up their respective organization's prospect rankings. The Wings and Habs both need long-term answers for starting goalie, but it's entirely possible that the answer for both organizations lies in the list of finalists for the 2025 Mike Richter Award.
