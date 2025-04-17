Canadiens Seek Shocking Upset Against Capitals
The top-seeded Washington Capitals will open the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Montreal Canadiens. The Capitals, winner of the Metropolitan Division as well, enter the postseason as heavy Cup favorites. The Canadiens enter the postseason for the first time since the 2020-2021 season, and they are eager to shock the world in their return.
The Capitals are hoping the playoffs can mirror their historical regular season. Team captain Alex Ovechkin recorded 43 goals and etched his name at the top of the NHL's all-time goal scoring list, surpassing Wayne Gretzky as the league's new goal scoring king. He finished second on the team in points this year, trailing center Dylan Strome. Strome finished with a career-best 81 points.
The Habs have an impressive offensive group of their own. Captain Nick Suzuki became the first Canadiens player in nearly two decades to hit 80 points, and winger Cole Caufield set a new career high in goals (37).
The x-factor for Montreal is rookie defender Lane Hutson. The superstar blue liner led all rookies in scoring, with 66 points in the regular season, and is hoping to continue that into the postseason. His offensive numbers and performance are incredible, but his two-way game is equally as impressive. Facing a dynamic offense like Washington, however, it will be the toughest challenge in Hutson's young career.
This will be the second time these squads meet in the postseason. Their last meeting was in 2010, when the Habs defeated the Capitals in seven games. It was a shocking upset at the time. The Canadiens would also go on to beat the defending Stanley Cup champions, the Pittsburgh Penguins, in the next round.
A huge wild card in this matchup is goaltending. The Capitals are hoping starter Logan Thompson can return during this series. He's currently out with an upper-body injury, but is expected to return against the Canadiens. During the regular season, he went 31-6-6 with a 2.49 goals-against average and .910 save percentage. The Caps will need him back and healthy to make a long run.
The Canadiens' answer in net is Sam Montembeault. The 28-year-old net minder had his best professional season for Montreal, going 31-24-7 in 60 starts with a 2.82 GAA and .902 save percentage.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!