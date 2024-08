LeBron James Reacts to Death of Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau

Insane man! ๐Ÿคฆ๐Ÿพโ€โ™‚๏ธ . I instantly got so down๐Ÿ˜”and sad๐Ÿฅบ after reading the story. My thoughts and prayers goes out to the Gaudreau family! May Johnny and Matthew fly high, guide/guard and bless their family/s from the heavens above. ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿพ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿพ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿพ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿพ