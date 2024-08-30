LeBron James Reacts to Death of Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau
The sudden loss of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew is leaving an obvious mark in the NHL, but the waves have spread beyond hockey. Multiple athletes from other sports have made statements regarding the passing of the Gaudreau brothers, including one of the biggest names in sports and entertainment.
Los Angeles Lakers star and NBA icon LeBron James tweeted out his reaction and sent condolences to the Gaudreau family.
James was replying to an update regarding the incident that took the lives of Johnny and Matthew. Regardless of rivalry, sport, or walk of life, everyone is affected by this tragedy and feels a sense of loss.
There may not be much crossover between James and Gaudreau aside from their both professional athletes, but there is a connection. James is a native of Akron, Ohio and the only NHL team in that state is the Blue Jackets.
James is also a minority partner with Fenway Sports Group, the ownership group of the Pittsburgh Penguins who share the Metropolitan Division with the Blue Jackets.
Johnny turned 31 years old just over two weeks ago, while Matthew was only 29. The two were killed in a biking accident involving a drunk driver in their home state of New Jersey.
