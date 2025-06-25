Longtime Islanders Forward Retires, Joins Front Office
After more than a decade and a half in the NHL, New York Islanders forward Matt Martin is hanging up his skates, but he's not walking away from the game completely.
Martin, 36, announced his retirement from on Tuesday after 16 seasons and 987 games with the Islanders and Toronto Maple Leafs. At the same time, the Islanders named him as a special assistant to general manager Mathieu Darche, who replaced Hall of Famer Lou Lamoriello earlier this offseason.
A fifth-round pick in 2008, Martin was never a star in the NHL, scoring just 81 goals and 178 points. However, he was a heart-and-soul player throughout his time on Long Island. He was a staple on the fourth line for years, and was never afraid to throw his body around or drop the gloves.
In fact, he ranks second in NHL history with 3,936 hits, trailing only former Islanders teammate Cal Clutterbuck with 4,029. Clutterbuck announced his retirement in April after not playing last season.
Martin also ranks sixth in franchise history with 995 penalty minutes, eighth with 855 regular-season games played and 15th with 82 playoff games played. He definitely has a place in franchise history, and his presence on the ice will be missed.
As Martin transitions into his new front-office role, the Islanders have an awful lot to think about this offseason. They hold the No. 1 overall pick in the NHL Draft, and the status of a few key players, most notably star defenseman Noah Dobson, remains in flux.
