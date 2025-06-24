Penguins Considering Trading Up for Draft Target
The 2025 NHL Draft is right around the corner and the Pittsburgh Penguins might have their sights set on a certain prospect. Penguins’ president and general manager Kyle Dubas has taken a particular liking to sizable winger Porter Martone from the Brampton Steelheads.
Martone is projected to be a top-10 pick in the draft, just outside of where the Penguins currently sit with the 11th pick. If Dubas wants Martone in the Penguins organization, he’s going to have to make a move.
The Penguins trading up to nab Martone doesn’t seem out of the realm of possibility. According to the Athletic’s Jesse Marshall on the Tip of the Ice-Burgh Podcast, Dubas and the Penguins have what it takes to trade up and target Martone.
“I was talking to somebody about this at the combine,” Marshall said. “Kyle Dubas and Porter Martone were catching up like two long-lost high school buddies… I said ‘they have a lot of assets. They can put something together to try and trade up for him.’ The response I got was ‘they might.’ They like him that much.”
Martone is a coveted draft target this year and it won’t be easy for the Penguins to get him, but they might try. Projected to go as high as third-overall, the Penguins would have to hope Martone slides a few picks before they have a chance to move up.
“Once six comes and goes,” Marshall said. “Once six has gone, and that person that steps up to the podium doesn’t say Porter Martone, I think Kyle Dubas is one the phone at seven immediately.”
For context, the Philadelphia Flyers hold the sixth pick and the Boston Bruins have the seventh pick. Both are teams that might welcome a big trade package from the Penguins if they feel Martone isn’t right for their organization.
The Rangers also recently gifted the Penguins their first-round pick at the 2025 Draft, giving the Penguins a pair of first-round picks to play with. It wouldn't be shocking to see Dubas package one or both of those picks into a move if he really likes a prospect expected to go well inside the top 10.
It’ll be interesting to see where the Penguins go at the 2025 NHL Draft as they target a top prospect who might be a bit out of their reach.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!