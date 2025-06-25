Canadiens Looking to Make Blockbuster Trade
The Montreal Canadiens were one of the most surprising teams of the 2024-25 NHL season, reaching the playoffs a little ahead of schedule. With key youngsters like Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield and Lane Hutson there is no doubt the Canadiens will be a Stanley Cup contender soon, but they wanted to expedite that process.
According to Pierre LeBrun in the Athletic, the Canadiens and their front office are looking to take a big swing this offseason to add on offense. With the draft just days away, general manager Ken Hughes is working the phones.
“Habs GM Kent Hughes is leaving no stone unturned in surveying the forward market and trying to line up potential trade scenarios for this week and perhaps into the summer,” LeBrun said in the Athletic
The Canadiens have a glaring hole at second line center, a position that is going to be tough to fill this summer. Despite the lack of center options, the Canadiens might look to pivot and focus on a top-notch winger.
“The search for a No. 2 center might be too hard this offseason, so a compromise might be a top-six winger with pop,” LeBrun writes. “Some of those calls Hughes is making are in that direction.”
With a pair of first-round picks for this year’s draft (picks 16 and 17 overall) at their disposal, the Canadiens have a lot of ammo to make a trade work.
LeBrun didn’t name any possible targets by name, but the Canadiens know they want to take a big swing. They want to be true Cup contenders for years to come and with their young core locked in, they’re looking for extra support.
The Canadiens were led offensively by Suzuki and Caufield last season. Suzuki notched 89 points while Caufield scored 37 goals. Those are career-high numbers from both players with plenty of room to grow.
Hutson secured the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year after a 66-point campaign, and expectations are he will continue to get better.
The young core is ready for a bright future and the Canadiens just need the right supporting cast to make them contenders.
