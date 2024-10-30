Kings Bench Top Forward for Disciplinary Reasons
The Los Angeles Kings are off to a solid start to the 2024-25 season and are holding themselves to a high standard. Both on and off the ice, the Kings have high expectations for their players.
Heading into their contest against the rival San Jose Sharks, forward Kevin Fiala was scratched from the lineup. According to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, Fiala was scratched due to missing a team meeting.
It’s rare NHLers are scratched for anything other than injuries or poor performance, but Fiala is learning the hard way. Fiala is usually a top-six forward in the Kings’ lineup, but the Kings deemed a scratch a necessary penalty for his action.
Fiala has been one of the Kings’ best players to start the 2024-25 season with four goals and two assists for six total points in nine games played.
24-year-old Akil Thomas stepped into the Kings lineup with Fiala being scratched for the night. It was Thomas' season debut and he managed to score his first goal of the season.
Fiala is playing in his ninth full season at the NHL level, and third with the Kings. In 579 career games, he has picked up 180 goals and 254 assists for 434 total points. Between the Kings, Nashville Predators, and Minnesota Wild, Fiala holds a career plus-16 rating.
In his first year with the Kings in 2022-23, Fiala represented Los Angeles at the NHL All-Star Game.
The matchup with the Sharks will likely be the only time Fiala is scratched from the Kings lineup for his missed meeting.
