Senators vs Blues Game Delayed
A run-of-the-mill weekday matchup between the Ottawa Senators and St. Louis Blues was delayed for an unusual reason. Just before the expected start of the contest, the Senators announced that a power outage at Canadian Tire Centre put a pause on puck drop.
The Senators initially stated the new start time was set for 7:15, but even that was pushed back. Puck drop was moved to 7:30, and players from both the Senators and Blues will have an additional five-minute warmup.
The Senators enter the matchup riding a two-game losing streak and a 4-4-0 record. They are currently last in the Atlantic Division with eight standings points.
Forwards Brady Tkachuk (11), Drake Batherson (10), and Tim Stutzle (10) are leading the way in points. Batherson specifically has five goals, leading the Senators in tallies.
The Blues are on the other side of things with a 5-4-0 record and arrived in Ottawa with three wins in their last five games.
Forward Jordan Kyrou is leading the Blues in points with two goals and seven assists for nine total points. Jake Neighbours is leading the Blues in goal scoring with four tallies.
Linus Ullmark is expected to start in goal for the Senators while Joel Hofer has gotten the nod for the Blues.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!