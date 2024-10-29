Penguins Break Out Superstar Line
The Pittsburgh Penguins are looking for answers after a poor first 10 games of the season. The team is 3-6-1 through the first part of the season, continuing a disappointing and downward trend for the organization. They've missed the postseason each of the last two years and their start to 2024 indicates it will be three straight missed playoffs.
In an effort to reverse their fortunes, the Penguins are breaking out a superstar line combination against the Minnesota Wild. Not only are they anticipating former Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury in net for the Wild, the Pens will also look to wind the clock back with their first line.
The Penguins will deploy Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin together for the first time in several years. The two-headed monster of Pittsburgh is usually separated with each given their own linemates. For their near two-decades together, the majority of their shared ice time comes on the power play.
Not only is this a move geared towards jumpstarting the Penguins as a whole, it's likely an effort to get more out of their captain. Crosby has looked out of sorts to start the season, and it's unclear if there are lingering injury concerns or if there is something going on behind the scenes, but it's clear something isn't right.
Meanwhile, Malkin is having a fantastic start to his 2024 campaign. For a brief moment, he led the NHL in scoring. Through the first 10 games, he has three goals and 14 points.
The Pens and Wild will face-off in what will be an emotional contest. This features the final time that Fleury will play in Pittsburgh against his former teammates that he won three Stanley Cups with. This is also a pivotal early season matchup for both teams, combining all of the ingredients to make a dangerous weeknight showdown.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!