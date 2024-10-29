Penguins Lose Key Playmaker to Injury
The Pittsburgh Penguins have had a rough start to the 2024-25 season, and the road just got a bit bumpier with a key injury. Bryan Rust was an early exit from the Penguins lineup in their loss to the Vancouver Canucks when he suffered a lower-body injury.
Following their loss, the Penguins had a few days off, but Rust did not hit the ice with his teammates at a recent practice. Ahead of their contest against the Minnesota Wild, head coach Mike Sullivan stated that Rust would be out on a week-to-week basis.
Following the incident that took him out of the game, Rust was visibly upset at the situation. Yelling from the bench at either an official or a Canucks player.
Rust’s injury seemed pretty brutal, so only being out on a week-to-week basis might be a positive sign for the Penguins. They’re struggling to produce offense, and Rust is expected to take big strides in goal-scoring without Jake Guentzel around.
In eight games played so far this year, Rust had three goals and had an early pace of about 30 on the season. Without him in the lineup, the stumbling Penguins will have to find new areas to produce from.
Evgeni Malkin got off to a hot start, but has cooled quite a bit in recent games. Sidney Crosby hasn’t been anywhere near himself yet this year. Both Kris Letang and Erik Karlsson are having lousy starts, as well.
The Penguins need to find a turnaround quickly if they want to sneak into the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Without Rust for the time being, that will be a tall task.
