Kings Captain to Retire After 2025-26 Season
In a moment that signals the closing of an era in Los Angeles sports, Anže Kopitar announced at a press conference Thursday that the 2025–26 NHL season will be his last. The longtime Los Angeles Kings captain became the second city icon in as many days to declare his retirement, following Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw’s decision to step away after the 2025 MLB season.
Kopitar, 38, said the decision came after long talks with his family during the offseason.
“After lots of thinking, I’ve decided this year is going to be my last year playing in the NHL,” he said. “Now my kids deserve a husband and a dad who can be home and present for them.”
He added that announcing early was meant to avoid distractions later in the season.
“If we’re in a fight coming down the stretch, the last thing I want is to take attention away from the team,” Kopitar said. “This way, I can just focus on hockey.”
Drafted 11th overall in 2005, Kopitar became the first Slovenian-born player in the NHL. He quickly developed into one of the league’s top two-way forwards, anchoring the Kings through their most successful stretch in franchise history. His balanced play at both ends of the ice helped Los Angeles capture the Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014.
Over nearly two decades, Kopitar has built a résumé that will stand among the greats. Entering his 20th season, he has played more than 1,450 games and recorded over 1,200 points. He is the franchise’s all-time leader in games played and assists, while ranking near the top in goals and points. His trophy case includes two Selke Awards as the NHL’s best defensive forward, three Lady Byng Trophies for sportsmanship, and the 2022 Mark Messier Leadership Award.
Beyond the NHL, Kopitar has been a trailblazer for Slovenia, representing his country at two Winter Olympics and serving as its national team captain. His presence helped raise the profile of hockey in a nation better known for soccer and skiing.
Despite his retirement plans, Kopitar said his motivation for the season remains high.
“The ultimate goal for me and the team is to be playing hockey in June and hopefully come out on top,” he said.
For the Kings, his announcement serves as both a farewell and a reminder of just how much Kopitar has meant to the franchise, the league, and the sport of hockey worldwide.
