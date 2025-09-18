Lightning HC Gives Unfortunate Injury Update on Center
It was the day before most NHL training camps were set to open and that means rosters of players participating in camp were set to come out. But with training camp rosters, comes players that coaches have to announce have injuries or have surgery for said injuries that will make them miss training camp or longer into the start of the regular season.
That was unfortunately the case for Tampa Bay Lightning center Nick Paul. As his head coach Jon Cooper took the stand at NHL Media Days, he announced that Paul had to have surgery on his wrist and will be out until the beginning of November.
Missing the first month of the season is a bummer for the veteran forward, as Paul is one of the mainstays on the Lightning roster. He not only centers their third line for the most part, he also can play in the top six if called upon.
Paul is also somebody that is super versatile when it comes to special teams. He can really help out on the team's second powerplay unit and he can also kill penalties when it is needed. Paul finished the 2024-25 season tallying 24 goals and 19 assists in 76 regular season games played.
Paul is one that really helps out on the scoresheet outside of the usual players putting up points like Jake Guentzel, Nikita Kucherov, and Brayden Point among others. Not having Paul out there for the first month of the season for the Lightning is really going to hurt them. The Lightning last season had an issue with finding consistency at center outside of Point and Paul.
So, they are going to have a tough time finding somebody that can really step up and step into his role and put up points while he recovers from his surgery. The Lightning will open the 2025-26 season hosting the first two games of their season at home against two playoff teams from the previous season.
They host the Ottawa Senators on October 9 and the New Jersey Devils on October 11. Those are two tough matchups right out of the gate, especially without the services of Paul.
