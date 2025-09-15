Bruins Release Training Camp Roster
The Boston Bruins have released their training camp roster ahead of the 2024-25 season.
Boston's training camp will start as soon as Wednesday, with the Bruins having a roster full of five goaltenders, 17 defenseman and a whopping 28 forwards. The news comes after rookie camps across the NHL wind down to a close — with the Bruins participating in the Prospects Challenge via games against the New Jersey Devils and Pittsburgh Penguins.
Noteworthy on the Boston training camp roster are goaltender Simon Zajicek, 26-year-old Michael DiPietro and former AHL All-Star Matěj Blümel.
Simon Zajicek
Netminder Simon Zajicek was recently signed to a one-year entry-level contract with an NHL cap hit of $872,500 back in May.
Boasting with international on-ice experience, he previously appeared in 29 games with HC Litvinov of Czech Extraliga during the most recent 2024-25 season, tallying an overall record of 15-13-0 with a 2.12 goals against average and a .930 save percentage.
Zajicek stands at 6'8", weighing 187 pounds and also ranked irst across the league in save percentage and tied for second in shutouts with five.
Michael DiPietro
Another goaltender, DiPietro will enter Boston's training camp after being drafted as the No. 64 overall pick by the Vancouver Canucks in 2017. He was named to the AHL First All-Star team in 2025.
He's seen play in three NHL games so far across his career and also earned the Aldege "Baz" Bastien Award in 2025, which is awarded to the AHL's most outstanding netminder.
A left-handed goalie, DiPietro was signed in June after ranking second in wins and save percentage (tie) and third in goals against average across the AHL.
Matěj Blümel
A talented right wing, Blümel was previously considered one of the top scorers in the AHL — scoring 31 goals in 72 games with Texas in 2023-24, 72 total points in 67 games in 2024-25. He has two season with the Dallas Stars under his belt, coming off of seven games played also in the NHL with the Texas franchise in 2024-25.
He was signed to a one-year contract with the Bruins on July 1st.
The Bruins will begin their season with preseason games against the Washington Capitals, New York Rangers and Philadelphia Flyers. Boston's regular-season opener will also be at the Capitals on Wednesday, Oct. 8.
