Lynden Lakovic Is A Power Forward In The Making
Lynden Lakovic is an impressive young man, whom many have to look up to to have a conversation.
The 6-foot-4 and 190-pound left-shot forward plays a heavy game, but knows there are areas for improvement. He is proactive in acknowledging the parts he isn’t happy with and intends to improve them.
Lakovic is a sneaky good pick, and that will only cement itself when he is selected very early. Beckett Sennecke went early to the Anaheim Ducks, and Lakovic fits that same mould: a big, skilled forward with great hands, who is growing into his new, larger frame.
Whichever team that takes a chance on him is adding a top-line potential power forward, who will play for 15-20 years. Lakovic is built like a tree, and once he matures, he will likely be about six foot four, and weigh 210-215 pounds.
For a team lacking size and top-six forward talent, Lakovic checks off a lot of boxes. He has also ensured that his draft plus one season will showcase the tremendous growth and improvement in his overall game and work ethic.
Kent Hughes’ scouting staff sniffing around Moose Jaw Warriors games isn’t exactly a surprise to hear. This guy is precisely what the Canadiens' top six could use.
Once Michael Hage is ready, the top six appears to be set, if Lakovic gets selected by Hughes.
Size, skill and loads of talent, if this kid, who likened his development to Mikko Rantanen and Aliaksei Protas, both power forwards who took a little longer to reach their physical peak.
It goes to show how he is wired and his confidence level. If Lakovic hits, that is a big, physical winger who can pot 35-40 goals each year in his prime, in the right situation.
Sounds plenty top 10 worthy, if he slips past the top 15, this feels like a home-run pick for Hughes to swing big on.
Lakovic on a line with Ivan Demidov and Hage would allow each player to use their specific strengths to elevate one another, but truly establish the evasive strong second line the Canadiens have lacked.
The final piece for a very good top six for the Canadiens is a big, power forward who can shoot the puck well. Lakovic has all the pieces, he just needs to put the puzzle together.
Demidov and Hage are elite in transition, and Lakovic is smart and adept at finding soft ice to open himself up and unleash lasers at goalies. Luckily, he has two fantastic passers in this scenario.
