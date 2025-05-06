Maple Leafs Blast Panthers for Elbowing Goalie
The Toronto Maple Leafs barely hung on to secure a victory over the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the second round. While the Maple Leafs found a way to win, they were forced to take starting goalie Anthony Stolarz out of the game following a questionable hit to the head.
Panthers forward Sam Bennett came across Stolarz’s crease and landed an elbow on the Maple Leafs’ goalie, causing some serious damage. Stolarz didn’t leave the game right away after the elbowing incident but was vomiting over the boards and was reportedly left the arena on a stretcher.
While Stolarz went to a hospital for further testing, his teammates and coaches were asked their thoughts on the situation.
Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube didn’t hold back, calling out officials for missing a clear elbow.
“Elbow to the head,” Berube said. “Clearly. Clear as day.”
Berube was stunned that officials didn’t call Bennett for elbowing his goalie and assess some sort of penalty.
“I get it, they miss calls,” Berube said. “But, it’s clearly a penalty.”
Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies picked up the game-winning goal, and didn’t totally see the Bennett elbow, but is hoping action will be taken.
“Hopefully the league will handle it and protect our players,” Knies said.
While the Panthers did not make Bennett available for postgame comments, Florida head coach Paul Maurice did say an official saw the collision and determined there was no need for a pently.
Considering the extent of Stolarz’s possible injuries, it’s likely the NHL Department of Player Safety steps in to review the hit. The Maple Leafs survived back half of the game with Joseph Woll in net and are up 1-0 in the series.
It seems likely Woll will have to continue carrying the load as the Maple Leafs wait for further updates on Stolarz’s health.
