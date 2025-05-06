Islanders Face Impossible Choice at 2025 NHL Draft
The New York Islanders were the lucky winners of the 2025 NHL Draft Lottery, and now they have the chance to reshape their franchise. The organization had a 3.5% chance of securing the first-overall pick entering the drawing, but they now have the opportunity to take a player who could propel them back toward Stanley Cup contention.
The biggest question dominating the Islanders following the lottery is who the pick will be. This year's class lacks that consensus top prospect, unlike last year's draft where Macklin Celebrini was locked in as the number one pick months in advance. The Isles could go multiple different directions as they try to add the a cant-miss young player to their franchise.
One option is NHL Central Scouting's top-ranked skater, Matthew Schaefer. The Ontario Hockey League defenseman was limited this season due to injuries, but still managed to skyrocket up the scouting charts. The best word to describe him is slick. He's a classic, puck-moving defender who can play 20+ minutes per night, lead your power play, and skate like a forward. In 17 games with the Erie Otters, he recorded seven goals, 15 assists, and 22 points.
Or, the Islanders could try to improve their forward group. There are two top options if they go the offensive route, James Hagens and Michael Misa. Hagens spent time throughout the season as the number one prospect in the 2025 class, and his freshman season in the NCAA only reinforced that. The Boston College center scored 11 goals and finished with 37 points in 37 games, joining the exclusive club of NCAA freshman to average a point-per-game. He'd bring a dynamic and playmaking element to their top-six, something the Islanders sorely lack.
Something similar can be said about OHL winger Michael Misa. The Saginaw Spirit captain went off this season, scoring 62 goals and posting a staggering 134 points in 65 games. He's an excellent pass distributor and shot creator for himself, which makes him an A+ prospect heading into the draft.
The Islanders have an impossible choice on their hands. Multiple options could help this team, but who is the right choice? That's the question the organization must answer before the clock starts on the 2025 NHL Draft.
