Maple Leafs Goalie Reportedly Exits Arena on Stretcher

Update: Anthony Stolarz likely suffered a first #comcussion 5 minutes into the game when he took a puck to face that knocked his mask off.

25 seconds after the hit he did a SHAAKE (Spontaneous Headshake after a Kinematic Event) which predicts concussion 72% of the time. https://t.co/HfiBmJSnKV pic.twitter.com/M8DFcAtWyB