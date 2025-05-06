Maple Leafs Goalie Reportedly Exits Arena on Stretcher
Toronto Maple Leafs starting goalie Anthony Stolarz left Game 1 against the Florida Panthers shortly after a collision with Panthers forward Sam Bennett. The veteran net minder was removed from the game for likely concussion symptoms several minutes later and was replaced by Joseph Woll for the remainder of the game.
According to NHL insider Chris Johnston, the Maple Leafs' starter needed further medical evaluation after exiting the game. Johnstone reported via his X account that Stolarz was taken out of Scotiabank Arena on a stretcher following his removal from the game.
The main hit in question occurred late in the game. Bleacher Report Open Ice shared the clip of Bennett's collision.
But according to Chris Nowinski, CEO of Concussion Legacy Foundation, Stolarz's could have suffered a concussion much earlier in the game, which then could have been exacerbated by the collision with Bennett. In the first period of the game, Panthers winger Sam Reinhart fired a shot on net that hit Stolarz squarely in the mask, knocking it off.
Nowinski pointed out that shortly after the puck hit Stolarz's mask, he began to exhibit possible concussion symptoms. He referred to a response event called a Spontaneous Headshake after a Kinematic Event (SHAAKE, for short). He stated that a SHAAKE predicts a concussion 72% of the time.
The Maple Leafs won Game 1 against the Panthers, but the focus shifts to the health of Stolarz. Concussions and head trauma can be a dangerous injury, and the organization and the entire NHL are wishing the best and hoping for good news moving forward. After he reportedly left the arena via stretcher, the team provided no further updates on his health. Breakaway On SI will share any update or breaking news as it becomes available.
