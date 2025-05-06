Maple Leafs Lose Starting Goalie to Injury
The Toronto Maple Leafs took a 4-1 lead into the third period of their Game 1 meeting against the Florida Panthers but will have to finish the game shorthanded. Maple Leafs starting goalie Anthony Stolarz took an elbow to the head from Panthers forward Sam Bennett and forced him from the crease.
With Stolarz experiencing concussion symptoms, the Maple Leafs were forced to throw Joseph Woll between the pipes in a relief situation.
Woll stepped in with about 10 minutes remaining in the second frame and then led the Maple Leafs onto the ice for the third period.
According to the Maple Leafs, Stolarz would not be returning to the game as he continues to be evaluated for his injury. Third-string goalie Dennis Hildeby suited up and took his spot on the bench as the acting backup with Stolarz done for the night.
Woll stopped every shot he faced for the remainder of the second frame, but allowed two on the first eight shots faced in the third period, putting the Panthers just a goal behind in the dying minutes of regulation.
Stolarz was a key reason for the Maple Leafs success in the first round against the Ottawa Senators, making 128 saves in six games.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!