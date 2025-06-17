Mitch Marner Cancels Toronto Charity Event
Toronto Maple Leafs free agent Mitch Marner might be sending a message to the team's front office by canceling his annual All-Star Invitational event for his charitable foundation.
The event was scheduled to take place in Toronto on July 10-11. Marner usually gets a bunch of NHL players and celebrities to participate in the two-day event which raises money for Marner's Assist Foundation. The event was no longer listed on the charitable foundation's website.
Marner is set to be a free agent on July 1. He is not expected to be offered a contract by the Leafs.
“The event is not happening this year,” confirmed a spokesperson to The Toronto Sun. “But please note, the Marner Assist Foundation will continue to honour all its commitments made to our charitable partners in the communities we serve. We are grateful to all that support MAF as volunteers, donors, and sponsors.”
Marner's event has taken place every year since 2018, with the exception of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Marner has not issued a statement or comment on the cancellation of the event.
Marner’s tenure as a Leafs mainstay is apparently coming to an end. He was not able to replicate his regular-season production in the playoffs. Marner had his first 100 point regular season, but faded into the abyss when the playoffs rolled around.
He tallied 75 goals and had 75 assists in the regular season.
Toronto lost in the second round to the Florida Panthers despite starting the series by winning the first two games.
General manager Brad Treliving stated after the season was over a change in “DNA” was needed on the roster. The "Core Four" is about to be dismantled and the Leafs are going back to the drawing board.
It has been rumored Marner will ask for as much as $14 million annually. He has been linked to teams such as Vegas, Carolina and Utah.
Marner blocked a proposed March deadline trade to Carolina for Mikko Rantanen.
