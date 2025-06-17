Breakaway on SI

Mitch Marner Cancels Toronto Charity Event

Toronto Maple Leafs free agent Mitch Marner canceled a charity event as he readies for free agency.

Scott Salomon

May 18, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner (16) adjusts his helmet after a play against the Florida Panthers during the first period of game seven of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena.
May 18, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner (16) adjusts his helmet after a play against the Florida Panthers during the first period of game seven of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
Toronto Maple Leafs free agent Mitch Marner might be sending a message to the team's front office by canceling his annual All-Star Invitational event for his charitable foundation.

The event was scheduled to take place in Toronto on July 10-11. Marner usually gets a bunch of NHL players and celebrities to participate in the two-day event which raises money for Marner's Assist Foundation. The event was no longer listed on the charitable foundation's website.

Marner is set to be a free agent on July 1. He is not expected to be offered a contract by the Leafs.

“The event is not happening this year,” confirmed a spokesperson to The Toronto Sun. “But please note, the Marner Assist Foundation will continue to honour all its commitments made to our charitable partners in the communities we serve. We are grateful to all that support MAF as volunteers, donors, and sponsors.”

Marner's event has taken place every year since 2018, with the exception of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Marner has not issued a statement or comment on the cancellation of the event.

Marner’s tenure as a Leafs mainstay is apparently coming to an end. He was not able to replicate his regular-season production in the playoffs. Marner had his first 100 point regular season, but faded into the abyss when the playoffs rolled around.

He tallied 75 goals and had 75 assists in the regular season.

Toronto lost in the second round to the Florida Panthers despite starting the series by winning the first two games.

General manager Brad Treliving stated after the season was over a change in “DNA” was needed on the roster. The "Core Four" is about to be dismantled and the Leafs are going back to the drawing board.

It has been rumored Marner will ask for as much as $14 million annually. He has been linked to teams such as Vegas, Carolina and Utah.

Marner blocked a proposed March deadline trade to Carolina for Mikko Rantanen.

SCOTT SALOMON

Scott Salomon joined On SI in April 2024 covering breaking news and analysis for Miami Dolphins On SI. Scott also does the same for the New York Giants On SI, Miami Hurricanes On SI and San Antonio Spurs On SI. Scott is based in South Florida and has been covering local and national sports for over 35 years. Scott has been credentialed for the Super Bowl, the NFL Combine, various Orange Bowls and other college football championship bowl games. Scott was also credentialed for the NBA All-Star game and covered the Miami Heat during their first six seasons for USA TODAY. Scott is a graduate of the University of Miami School of Communication and the St. Thomas University School of Law.

