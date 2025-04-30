Wild Goalie Leaves Game With Illness
The Minnesota Wild entered the third period with an unexpected change within their lineup. After two periods of Filip Gustavsson between the pipes, the Wild entered the final regulation period with Marc-Andre Fleury in goal.
According to the Wild, Gustavsson is unable to finish the game due to illness.
Gustavsson had made 23 saves on 25 shots faced through the first 40 minutes and has been the only goalie of note for the Wild through the first four games of the playoffs.
The 26-year-old Wild starter held a 2-2 record through the first four games of the series with a .919 save percentage and 2.58 goals against average.
Fleury is playing in his final season in the NHL and stepping in to take on one of his former teams in the Golden Knights. Fleury picked up a 14-9-1 record in 26 games through his final regular season.
The Wild entered the final frame down by a score of 2-1, but youngster Matt Boldy scored to tie the game at two before the Golden Knights could even take a shot on the incoming Fleury.
Every time Fleury takes the ice, it could very well be his final NHL appearance as he prepares for post-hockey life. Fleury's appearance in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs marks his 18th career postseason appearance, officially the most by any goalie in NHL history.
