Report: Rick Tocchet Not Returning to Canucks
The Vancouver Canucks will join the growing list of NHL teams looking to fill a head coaching vacancy ahead of the 2025-26 season. After a little over two seasons behind the bench of the Canucks, Rick Tocchet will not return to Vancouver as their head coach.
According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, Tocchet will not return to Vancouver as the Canucks head coach, forcing them to begin a search for a replacement.
The Canucks opened their offseason plans by not exercising their club option on Tocchet’s contract, putting the ball in his court regarding his future. According to president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford, the Canucks were ready to make Tocchet a big contract offer, but wanted to know if Tocchet wanted to stay in Vancouver.
With numerous vacancies opening up around the NHL, Tocchet must believe there are better opportunities out there. Teams like the Philadelphia Flyers, New York Rangers, Seattle Kraken, Anaheim Ducks, Boston Bruins, and now the Pittsburgh Penguins are all looking to fill head coaching spots.
Tocchet has an obvious history as a player and captain of the Flyers during his playing days and was an assistant with the Penguins for their back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2016 and 2017.
During his tenure with the Canucks, Tocchet picked up a 108-65-27 record in exactly 200 games. The Canucks 2023-24 season saw them notch a 50-23-9 record and helped earn Tocchet the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s top coach.
In nine years as an NHL head coach, Tocchet has a 286-265-87 record between the Canucks, Arizona Coyotes, and Tampa Bay Lightning.
Friedman believes there will soon be a full statement from the Canucks or Tocchet regarding his departure.
The Flyers have been a team to watch as possible fits for Tocchet ever since they fired John Tortorella before the end of the 2024-25 season.
