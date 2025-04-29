NHL Announces Draft Lottery Date
While the Stanley Cup Playoffs are firmly underway, the bottom half of the NHL are looking forward to the 2025-26 season and that all starts with the 2025 Draft. Before teams can make their picks, however, the league must reveal the order in which NHL teams will be selecting.
The NHL has announced the date for the 2025 Draft Lottery which is set to take place on May 5. The Draft Lottery will air on ESPN, Sportsnet, and TVA Sports as teams find out where they will be picking in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft.
According to the NHL, the lottery will be conducted in two phases, one to select the first-overall pick, and the second to determine the second-overall pick. Teams in the Draft Lottery are only able to move up a maximum of 10 spots.
The San Jose Sharks are the front runners to land the first overall pick for what could be the second straight season. After taking Macklin Celebrini first overall in 2024, the Sharks have an 18.5% chance of winning the first lottery draw, then a 25.5% chance of receiving the first-overall pick.
According to NHL Central Scouting, Matthew Schaefer of the OHL’s Erie Otters is the top North American-based skater. Forward Anton Frondell from the Sweden 2nd Division leads international players.
The 2025 NHL Draft is set to take place in Los Angeles at L.A. Live’s Peacock Theater. It will be the league’s first decentralized draft, with only players and their families in attendance. Team personnel will remain at a home base, away from the site of the draft.
