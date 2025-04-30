Senators Force Game 6 Against Maple Leafs
It’s not quite time to say the demons are back for the Toronto Maple Leafs, but the Ottawa Senators have won their second straight game to force a Game 6. The Maple Leafs got out to a 3-0 series lead, but the Senators have taken a few steps toward history with a Game 5 victory.
The Maple Leafs may have put up more shots on goal, but the Senators just looked like the better team all night. The Senators scored four goals on 19 shots, while Ottawa goalie Linus Ullmark stopped all 26 shots he faced for first career playoff shutout.
The Senators never lost hope, even while going down 3-0 in the series. Captain Brady Tkachuk spoke of the 2004 Boston Red Sox who came back from a similar deficit against their arch rival the New York Yankees.
Tkachuk has posted three goals in the series to this point, doing everything he can to put the Senators on his back.
Part of what the Senators are trying to do to the Maple Leafs is plant a seed of doubt, and exploit the Toronto stars for their history of playoff failures. Superstars like Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, and John Tavares have only won one playoff series with the Maple Leafs.
Since 2018, the Maple Leafs are now 1-13 in series clinching games, recording just one series victory with their current core of superstars.
Only four teams in NHL history have come back from down 3-0 in a playoff series, with the Senators looking to become the fifth. If the Senators manage to pull of the near-impossible, it will be their first playoff series win since 2017.
The 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs is also the first time the Senators have been in the playoffs since that 2017 playoff run that saw them fall in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final.
With Game 6 on the horizon, a seed of doubt is surely planted within the Maple Leafs' roster. The Senators must take advantage if they look to make history.
