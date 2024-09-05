Milan Lucic's Agent Denies Devils Rumors
Despite a previous report, the New Jersey Devils are not signing veteran forward Milan Lucic to a professional tryout offer. Bob Stauffer on 630 CHED stated Lucic had signed a PTO with the Devils, but that was quickly refuted.
According to Rick Dhaliwal, Lucic’s agent, Gerry Johannson said that a deal has not been signed with the Devils and the NHL still has to clear the player before he can return to the league.
While playing with the Boston Bruins last season, Lucic was arrested in November for a domestic incident. Lucic plead not guilty to his charges, which were dropped in February, but he remained on indefinite leave and never returned to the Bruins lineup.
2023-24 was Lucic’s second stint with the Bruins, but he only played in four games before suffering an injury about a month before his arrest.
The NHL must approve of Lucic’s return before any NHL team can sign him to any sort of contract. Lucic has been working out and might be aiming for a return, but the 36-year-old will still need approval from the league.
The Devils also said the signing of Lucic was “categorically untrue.” According to James Nichols of New Jersey Hockey Now, the Devils understand the league has final say in everything.
“His situation lies with the league. We haven't and couldn't sign him to a PTO.”
Lucic’s days in the NHL may have come to an end last season. At 36 and well past his best days, not many teams may be willing to bring him in even on a PTO.
Lucic was a second-round pick (50th overall) of the Bruins in 2006, and he’s gone on to play 1,177 career games. Between the Bruins, Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers, and Calgary Flames, Lucic scored 233 goals and 353 assists for 586 total points.
Those numbers aren’t terrible, but Lucic has always been known as a tough guy or an enforcer. Over his career, he’s accumulated 1,301 penalty minutes.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!