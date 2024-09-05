Sharks Rookie Begins Living With Franchise Legend
The San Jose Sharks are entering this season optimistic for one, gigantic reason: Macklin Celebrini. The team's top selection in the most recent draft is ready to take the league by storm after tearing up the NCAA with Boston University. He enters as the organization's first ever first-overall selection, and the expectations are huge.
Celebrini is likely to become the most important player in Sharks' history since their dynamic duo of Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau regularly led the team to conference and Stanley Cup finals. Luckily for Celebrini, he won't have to look far for advice on becoming the face of a franchise.
According to NHL insider Adam Kimelman, Thornton is set to be an active part of Celebrini's rookie year. At the NHLPA's Rookie Showcase, Celebrini stated that he would be living with Thornton and his family in San Jose this upcoming season.
It's become a bit of a tradition in the NHL for top young players to live with veterans on the team or organizational alumni like Celebrini is doing with Thornton. Sharks' legend Patrick Marleau played housekeeper for two young superstars during his seasons in Toronto, as he and his family welcomed Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews into his home as young players. Pittsburgh Penguins' captain Sidney Crosby famously spent his rookie season living with Hall of Famer and temporary line mate Mario Lemieux back in 2005-2006. Washington Capital's center Niklas Backstrom lived with fellow Swede Michael Nylander a couple years later. Florida Panthers' defenseman Aaron Ekblad spent his rookie season living with captain and long-time veteran Willie Mitchell after the 2014 NHL Draft.
Celebrini is next in that long list of veteran players welcoming the rookies into the league with literal open doors. The Sharks are hoping he can settle in San Jose living with the Thorntons and hopefully he can learn a thing or two about leading the team to postseason success.
