Thousands Mourn Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau at Vigil
The Columbus Blue Jackets and Calgary Flames may not have much in common, but their fans showed up in droves to honor Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew. Thousands showed up outside of both teams’ arenas for candlelight vigils following the untimely deaths of the Gaudreau brothers.
It’s been nearly a week since Johnny and Matthew died in a biking accident in their home state of New Jersey, but family, friends, fans, teammates, and management personnel are all still mourning the loss.
Nationwide Arena in Columbus and the Scotiabank Saddledome saw thousands of people arrive to honor the life and legacy of the Gaudreau’s.
More than just fans, former teammates were on hand and spoke to the crowd. Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner thanked everyone who showed up and said Gaudreau was more than just a teammate.
“He was a friend, father, husband, son, and brother,” Jenner said. “He was such a fun guy to be around. He had that smile that could always cheer you up no matter what.”
Other Blue Jackets like Erik Gudbranson, Cole Sillinger, and president and general manager Don Waddell also took a moment to address the crowd in Columbus, share their thoughts, and tell personal stories.
A 13:21 moment of silence was had to reflect on the lives of Johnny and Matthew. The time selected represented the numbers worn by Johnny and Matthew.
In Calgary, it was a lot of the same. Thousands of fans, plenty of tears, and a lot of memories. Former Flames teammates of Johnny spoke, and so too did Flames legend Lanny MacDonald.
While wearing a Gaudreau jersey, MacDonald spoke to the crowd understanding the kind of impact Johnny had on the city.
“A hero to so many young kids across Calgary,” MacDonald said. “They saw themselves in him. His passion, his dedication. He was proof it’s not the size of the dog in the fight, but the size of the fight in the dog.”
Calgary held their own lengthy moment of silence following the playing of bagpipes.
The hockey world is still mourning the loss of the Gaudreau brothers and there are sure to be more moments as the 2024-25 season gets moving to honor their legacies.
