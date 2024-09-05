Blue Jackets GM, Players Remember Johnny Gaudreau
Almost a week after the tragic death of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau, his teammates are still trying to make sense of the unfathomable tragedy.
On Thursday night, the all-star forward and his younger brother Matthew were struck by a suspected drunken driver while riding bicycles in their home state of New Jersey. Johnny was 31 and Matthew was 29.
On Wednesday, the Blue Jackets spoke publicly for the first time since the tragedy, and the atmosphere was as somber as one would expect. General manager Don Waddell was the first to speak, first reading a statement before taking questions from the media. He was the only one of the five speakers to take questions, understandably so.
“[While] it’s a huge hole in our lineup, there is even a larger one in our hearts,” Waddell said, per NHL.com. “I know there are questions related to our team and how we’re going to move forward without Johnny and the impact his loss will have on our lineup. Those questions will be for another day. Our immediate focus is on supporting the Gaudreau family and supporting each other as we continue to grieve the loss of Johnny and Matthew.”
Waddell, who was hired in late May, confirmed that the entire team will attend the Gaudreau brothers' funeral once arrangements are finalized.
After Waddell spoke, four Blue Jackets players - captain Boone Jenner and alternate captains Erik Gudbrandson, Zach Werenski and Sean Kuraly - followed suit. All four players wore matching golf shirts with Johnny's No. 13, and all were visibly emotional.
“As a team, we’re going to get through this together,” Jenner said. “We’re going to grieve, cry, be vulnerable and support each other every step of the way, but we will persevere, because I know that’s what Johnny would have wanted. We’re not only going to remember and honor John and Matthew during these difficult days or this season alone. Their memory will stay with us forever.”
Gudbranson, who played alongside Johnny with both the Blue Jackets and Calgary Flames, focused on honoring his legacy as a person above all else.
“You were one of a kind, and we loved you, and we still do,” Gudbranson said. “You’re an amazing father. I’ll forever remember you complaining about a sore back after spending the night in Noa’s crib and the pride you carried the day you brought Johnny into the room for the first time.”
Kuraly, an Ohio native, shared a similar tribute to his teammate.
“John leaves us a life’s example of love, simplicity and joy,” Kuraly said. “He expressed that for the masses through hockey and personally through his relationships, which explains why he was universally adored in all the communities and lives that we’re lucky enough to enjoy No. 13. …
“To say John will be missed doesn’t completely capture it. May you and your brother, Matt, rest peacefully.”
Werenski, one of the longest-tenured Blue Jackets, thanked Johnny for choosing to play in Columbus, a sentiment many fans echoed after the news broke.
“Seriously, I just want to say thank you John for choosing Columbus when other people wouldn’t,” Werenski said. “You brought so much joy and excitement to this city. I’ve never quite seen anything like it, something only truly special players can do, and that’s what you were.”
