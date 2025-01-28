Wild Star to Undergo Surgery, Recovery Timeline Revealed
The injury news regarding Minnesota Wild superstar Kirill Kaprizov continues to worsen as the 2024-2025 season goes on. The team's top offensive player has been out of the lineup for the majority of the past month with a lower-body injury, but temporarily returned recently for three games.
The return was short lived for the Wild superstar however, and the team announced that Kaprizov will undergo surgery for the issue and has a recovery timeline of roughly four weeks. The news comes rapidly after reports surfaced that he was considering that option in advance of the 4 Nations Face-Off, seemingly as a perfect gap in the season schedule to rest and recover for the postseason.
The team's General Manager Bill Guerin spoke to the media recently about the team's decision to take care of things now for Kaprizov. The big takeaway was that they felt the best move was to get their superstar back to full health, rather than let it linger into the offseason.
"So I think the best thing to do is to shut them down right now for a little while," he said. "Fix the problem, and then get them back at 100 percent."
The good news for the Wild and their top player is the injury and subsequent surgery will not end his season. Guerin stated that he'd miss a minimum of four weeks due to this procedure, but that still gives him the final month and a half of the regular season to get back into playing shape.
In the games Kaprizov appeared in this season, he's been not only the most dangerous player on the ice for the Wild, he's been an MVP candidate. In 37 games played, he has 23 goals, 29 assists, and 52 points and has been one of the most dominant even-strength players in the NHL. The Wild will hope to get him back as soon as possible after his imminent surgery.
