Report: Wild Superstar Forward Considering Surgery
Kirill Kaprizov has been playing at an MVP level this season with the Minnesota Wild, notching 52 points in 37 games played. The Wild have been without their star forward for quite a bit through the year with a lingering lower-body injury.
Despite playing in each of the last three games, the Wild may be without Kaprizov for some time. According to Michael Russo and Joe Smith of the Athletic, Kaprizov and the Wild have discussed the idea of undergoing surgery.
After missing a recent practice, the Athletic reported that the surgery would happen this week and keep Kaprizov out of the lineup until the conclusion of the 4 Nations Face-Off. Kaprizov and his native Russia are not competing in the tournament, opening the chance of two weeks to recover regardless of surgery.
“Getting the issue fixed now, especially with the Wild having no games from Feb. 9 to 21 when the NHL will shut down for the 4 Nations Face-Off, may allow Kaprizov to return well in advance of the playoffs,” the Athletic writes.
Kaprizov previously missed a month between December 23, only recently returning on January 23. He’s played three games since then with a pair of assists.
The Wild decided to shut down Kaprizov for that month coming out of the Christmas break, noting that he was “banged up.”
Through the first few months of the 2024-25 season, the Wild were among the top teams in the NHL, thanks in large part due to the work of Kaprizov. The Wild are still among the best teams, but they’re now third in the Central Division with a 29-17-4 record through 50 games.
In his 37 games played, Kaprizov has scored 23 goals and 29 assists for 52 points and has done most of his work at even strength. Only three goals and nine assists have come on the power play.
The Wild will need to step up as a team if Kaprizov decides to go the surgery route. They have a chance to make a deep playoff run, especially if Kaprizov is at the top of his game and his teammates are also playing at a high level.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!