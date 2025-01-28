Oilers Defender Deserves 4 Nations Nod
The withdrawal of Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo from the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off could open up the door for a top Edmonton Oilers blue liner to get his chance. The top defender in Vegas withdrew from the event due to an "ailment," leaving a roster spot open for Canada just a few weeks shy of the first game of the tournament.
Needing another minute-eating, puck-moving, right-handed shooting defenseman, the Oilers could offer the perfect injury replacement: Evan Bouchard. The slick blue liner for Edmonton has been one of the most productive offensive defensemen in the NHL over the past two seasons. Last year, he recorded 82 total points. This year, he's off to a slightly decreased, but still impressive scoring pace. Through 50 games, he has eight goals and 29 assists for 37 points with an average ice-time of 23:29.
That sounds exactly like the type of production and reliability that Canada could use in place of Pietrangelo. The two-time Stanley Cup winner of the Golden Knights is a bit more reliable in his own zone, but Bouchard has shown improvements.
And what Bouchard has consistently shown is that when he's on the ice during even strength, his team controls the shot attempts. According to MoneyPuck data spanning Bouchard's NHL career, the Oilers have collected over 60% of the shot attempts during 5-on-5 play. They've also controlled the goals scored, with the Oilers also posting at least 60% of the on-ice expected goals over the last three seasons.
Canada could use some insurance entering the 4 Nations Face-Off. While Bouchard doesn't play a stay-at-home style of defense, he can contribute in nearly every other way Canada wants to play. He can skate as well as any defender, contribute to the rush, create offense, and be reliable enough in his own end to be a crucial piece if called upon. Canada has a tough choice to make, but the Oilers' top defenseman stands out as the top option to replace Pietrangelo.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!