Flyers Forward Continues to Build Trade Value
The Philadelphia Flyers remain alive in the playoff race in the Eastern Conference. Just three points out of the second Wild Cad spot, the team carries a record of 23-22-6. Despite the optimism, they are trending towards being sellers at the upcoming NHL Trade Deadline. The team has multiple players that are generating interest around the league, but the one that will likely be the most inquired about is veteran forward Scott Laughton.
The Flyers' winger has been absent for the past three games due to personal reasons, but returned against the New Jersey Devils. In his return, the 30-year-old forward led the Flyers to a 4-2 win and recorded a goal and an assist in the process. Laughton's teammate Joel Farabee discussed how important he is to the team following the game.
"He's the guy that kind of keeps everyone together around here," he said. "So, having him is great. When he's at the rink I think most guys are smiling, usually laughing at him. He keeps it light, and he's a really good leader for this team."
The two-point performance from Laughton brought his season totals to 10 goals and 15 assists in 48 games. It's the seventh time in his career that he's recorded 10 goals or more, including four straight seasons accomplishing the feat. Combine that with another year remaining on his contract that counts $3 million against the salary cap, and he could be on a contending team after the deadline passes.
The chatter around Laughton has been happening all season long, and it doesn't seem to be letting up any time soon. Now that he is back in the lineup and seemingly just as productive as ever, his value to the Flyers and around the NHL continues to rise.
