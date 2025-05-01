Rangers Zeroing in on Mike Sullivan
The New York Rangers may be on the verge of naming their next head coach. It hasn't been long since the team and Peter Laviolette parted ways, but that isn't stopping the organization from reportedly zeroing in on his replacement.
According to an update from Vince Mercogliano of USA Today Sports, the Rangers are close to naming former Pittsburgh Penguins' head coach Mike Sullivan as their next bench boss. The team has not yet confirmed this or made an official announcement.
"The #NYR haven't confirmed or announced anything officially yet," he wrote via his X account. "But it sounds like things are getting close and very much trending toward Mike Sullivan becoming the 38th head coach in franchise history."
The report from Mercogliano is further support of the ties between Sullivan and the Rangers. Since the Penguins dismissed Sullivan after nearly a decade of employment, the Rangers have been a consistent landing spot. They were among the first two franchises named by Breakaway On SI as Sully's next coaching destination.
Sullivan also has history with the Rangers. Before he joined the Pittsburgh organization, he was an assistant with New York under John Tortorella. The two share a close bond to this day as they nearly led the Rangers to a Stanley Cup title together.
He's also one of the best coaches in the NHL. He's the Penguins' all-time coaching win leader and was the second-longest tenured coach in the league at the time of his firing. The Rangers' pursuit of him is understandable, and the fit seems to be perfect.
This all hinges on the Rangers formally announcing the hiring. Multiple names remain in the discussion for the next Rangers' coach, but all signs are pointing to Mike Sullivan becoming the 38th head coach in franchise history.
