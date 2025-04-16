Wild Take High Road in Marc-Andre Fleury's Finale
Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury didn't start the final regular-season game against the Anaheim Ducks. With the team needing a point to clinch the postseason, starter Filip Gustavsson manned the net.
Things changed for the Wild and Fleury as the third period finished. With regulation ending, it guaranteed a Minnesota's place in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
That's why the Wild switched Gustavsson out for Fleury in the overtime period. The move gave Fleury one final chance to play in regular-season action.
And he was perfect in his relief appearance. He stopped all five shots against him in overtime and helped the Wild earn a 3-2 victory. Fleury was the goalie of record in the contest, notching the final victory of his illustrious career.
His teammates were visibly emotional after the victory. Their celebration on the ice was enthusiastic and Fleury even received a water bottle shower in the locker room. Joe Smith of The Athletic shared Fleury's post-game comments. In them, he expressed his joy in getting one final shot to play.
"It was fun to go one more time out there," he said. "And play the game that I love."
The Wild now enter the postseason with championship hopes. In the opening round, they meet Fleury's former team, the Vegas Golden Knights. The Flower is not expected to play unless Gustavsson falters or is injured, but the team is still trying to win a Stanley Cup for him.
To get past them, the Wild will have to match the offensive firepower of the Golden Knights. The goaltending battle is tight, but Vegas has a clear advantage at forward. In order to upset the Golden Knights and advance, they must find a way to rise to that same level offensively.
It likely won't come down to Fleury's play, but he's entering the final postseason of his career. The WIld are trying to make it a long run for the NHL veteran, but they can rest knowing they did the right thing by him in his final regular season contest.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!