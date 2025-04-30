Wild’s Marc-Andre Fleury Makes Unique NHL Playoff History
The Minnesota Wild lost Game 5 of their first-round series to the Vegas Golden Knights in overtime, but they saw some history along the way. Veteran goalie Marc-Andre Fleury led the Wild to the ice for the third period, taking the place of starting goalie Filip Gustavsson, who left the game due to illness.
The moment Fleury hit the ice in game action for the Wild, it marked the 18th year he suited up in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Hitting his 18th year pushed Fleury passed Patrick Roy for the most career postseasons by a goalie in NHL history.
Fleury is playing in the final year of his career, and has only missed the playoffs three times in 21 seasons. At 40 years old, Fleury is capping off one of the most successful careers an NHL goalie has ever seen.
One of just four goalies to ever play more than 1,000 games, second all-time in wins, three Stanley Cup championships, and now 18 different postseason appearances, Fleury’s next steps after the 2024-25 season are surely to the Hockey Hall of Fame.
17 of Fleury’s 18 postseason appearances were in consecutive years starting in 2006-07 with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Even after leaving the Penguins for the Golden Knights in 2017, Fleury still led his team to the playoffs.
In 2021, Fleury joined the Wild as a backup, but still hit the ice in back-to-back postseasons.
In 2023-24, Fleury’s playoff streak came to an end, but just for one season thanks to this relief effort against the Golden Knights.
Fleury only faced seven shots in his 24 minutes of ice time, with his one goal allowed coming from Brett Howden in overtime.
The Wild aren’t out of the postseason just yet, but they have been pushed to the brink. It will be interesting to see if they can crawl back into the series, but also could that have been the last official game of Fleury’s Hall of Fame career?
