Wild Sign Star Goalie to Extension
The extensions just keep coming in day-after-day as the NHL regular season gets underway on Tuesday night. The Nashville Predators recently extended winger Luke Evangelista and now their Central Division Foes the Minnesota Wild are extending goalie Filip Gustavsson. General manager Bill Guerin handed him a massive extension.
It is quite the time for this extension as Gustavsson's contract was about to expire after the upcoming 2025-2026 season. Gustavsson had been earning 3.75 AAV for the past 3 seasons and should get a got a bit of a big raise on top of that.
Gustavsson was originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins with the 55th overall pick of the second round of the 2016 NHL Draft. But every hockey fan remembers Gustavsson for being part of the trade that brought Derick Brassard to Pittsburgh and sent Gustavsson to the Ottawa Senators.
Gustavsson spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons with the Senators before being traded to the Minnesota Wild on July 12, 2022, that saw Cam Talbot go to the Senators and Gustavsson go to the Twin Cities. Gustavsson has spent the better part of 3 seasons with the Wild and has been the number one goalie for a reason.
He had his best season yet in 2022 where he played 39 games and had a 2.10 GAA and a .931 save percantage. He had a bit of a down year in 2023 where he played 45 games and had a 3.06 GAA and a .899 save percantage.
But Gustavsson figured it out last year in the 2024 season as he logged his career high in games played with 58 and had a 2.56 GAA and a .914 save percentage. Now Gustavsson is locked in for five more seasons and a lot more cash to go with it.
Guerin knows how to get deals like these done when he absolutely needs to. He had future hall-of-famer Marc-Andre Fleury retire recently and now locks in his number one goaltender through 2030. The Wild are getting quite the extension here and continue to know what to expect when it comes to the future of their goaltending. Hats off to Guerin for getting this done as quickly as he did.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!