Hurricanes Decide Against Signing Hockey Canada Defendants
Despite originally showing some interest, the Carolina Hurricanes will in fact not be signing bottom-six forward Michael McLeod or goaltender Carter Hart.
The pair are former Canadian World Juniors players who are currently unrestricted free agents. They previously made headlines after being found not guilty on sexual assault charges in July, which was a result of an eight-week trial due to an alleged incident in June, 2018.
It's being reported by The Athletic that Carolina, McLeod and Hart could not “get to something both sides would be comfortable with.” League sources also say the differences weren’t related to potential compensation in the deal.
McLeod, now 27-years-old, last had 10 goals and 19 points in 45 games for the New Jersey Devils in 2023-24.
Hart, McLeod, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote all originally pleaded not guilty to sexual assault due to an encounter that took place in a London, Ontario, hotel room. A woman testified in May that she was under the influence when four of the men showed up unexpectedly in her room at the Delta Hotel London Armouries and felt the only "safe" option was to participate in sexual activity.
McLeod was also cleared on a separate count of being a party to the offense.
"She's really never experienced not being believed like this before," Karen Bellehumeur, the woman's lawyer, said to ESPN of the verdict. "She agreed to do everything asked of her by the criminal justice system. She spoke to the police whenever requested, she reviewed her evidence, she prepared her testimony, she answered every question, she spoke with intelligence and from her heart, yet it was not enough."
The Ontario judge cited reason for their acquittal was that the complainant's allegations lacked the credibility needed to justify the charges.
Hart is also in talk with the Vegas Golden Knights, with a projected contract expected in the coming days. Formenton is a restricted free agent whose rights are currently controlled by the Ottawa Senators.
All five players remain free agents and are each eligible to sign a contract that can’t be registered until Oct. 15. Additionally, they are free to appear in NHL games as of Dec. 1.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!